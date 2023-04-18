India's Suryakumar Yadav named Wisden’s leading T20I cricketer; Harmanpreet Kaur wins women's honours

The Indian duo of Surykumar Yadav and Harmanpreet Kaur have added another feather to their impressive cap after winning the Wisden Almanack's leading cricketer in the World awards. Suryakumar named the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I cricketer of the year for 2022, won the honour of Wisden Almanack's leading T20I cricketer. Yadav was in superb touch of form for India in 2022 and helped the team reach the semifinals of the competition before losing to eventual winners England.

Suryakumar enjoyed a stellar 2022 and was rewarded for his excellent show throughout the world in different conditions. The Mumbai Indians batter scored a total of 1164 of them at a ridiculous strike rate of 187.43 in 2022. His tally of 68 T20I sixes saw him register another record to his name for the most T20I Sixes in a calendar year.

Interestingly, he helped India win 28 T20I matches in 2022 out of 40 and was instrumental in the team’s success in England, West Indies, Australia and New Zealand. His two centuries and nine half-tons - including three in the 2022 T20 World Cup alone were the features of his batting display for the national side. His special ton included his maiden hundred against England in Nottingham as they beat the hosts in their own backyard where he scored 55-ball 117.

On the horizon, Harmanpreet is one of the Five Cricketers of the Year announced in the 2023 Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack. The skipper of the Indian women’s team, Harmanpreet led India to a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) where India lost in the final to Australia. She also was instrumental in India’s first series win on English soil since 1999, as they beat England 3-0.

The 34-year-old piled on 754 ODI runs, including an unbeaten 143 in the England ODIs and 524 T20I runs and had an amazing 2022.

On the flip side, England captain Ben Stokes has been named as the Wisden Almanack's leading men's cricketer in the world; international team-mate Jonny Bairstow wins a new award for an individual Test performance, while Ben Foakes and Matthew Potts are named as two of the five cricketers of the year.

