India's Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award for January
Story highlights
Shubman Gill scored two hundreds and one double century in January in white-ball series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, while Siraj picked up 14 wickets in five ODIs played.
Shubman Gill scored two hundreds and one double century in January in white-ball series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, while Siraj picked up 14 wickets in five ODIs played.
Following spectacular shows in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the past month, India’s duo of Shubman Gill and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj are nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award for January. New Zealand’s Devon Conway is the third player to be nominated for the particular award. While Shubman had a dream run at least in the ODIs against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, Siraj stood out as India’s best seamer across both formats.
🇮🇳 🇳🇿 🇮🇳— ICC (@ICC) February 7, 2023
Three incredible performers have made the shortlist for ICC Men's Player of the Month for January 2023 👌
During the final ODI against Sri Lanka, the young Shubman Gill scored his third hundred while against New Zealand in the following 1st match of their bilateral series in Hyderabad, he scored his maiden double century – scoring 208. In the 3rd match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Gill completed yet another three-figure score (112), ending the New Zealand ODIs with 360 runs to his name, which is the highest-ever for a batter in a three-match ODI series.
ALSO READ: Injured Cameron Green didn't bat in nets in Nagpur, remains unlikely to feature in XI for 1st Test
Even against Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series before that, Gill had scored 207 runs including a hundred in the final game in Thiruvananthapuram. In total, he scored 567 runs at an average of 113.40 in ODIs in January in addition to scoring 76 runs in T20Is.
Mohammed Siraj, on the other hand, picked up nine wickets in three ODIs against the Lankans that included a match-winning performance of 4-32 in the final game. During New Zealand ODIs, Siraj was the second-highest wicket-taker with six wickets to his name. In the first match, it was his spell of four for 46 that helped India win the close clash by 12 runs.
Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Devon Conway also had a pretty good start to 2023 – where he scored two ODI hundreds – one against Pakistan in Karachi and one against India in Indore. Even in the one Test played last month, Conway slammed a hundred there too – scoring 122 in the first innings at the National Stadium. With three hundreds and two fifties, Conway finished January 2023 with 493 runs in nine international matches.