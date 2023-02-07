India's Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj nominated for ICC Player of the Month Award for January

Following spectacular shows in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the past month, India’s duo of Shubman Gill and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj are nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award for January. New Zealand’s Devon Conway is the third player to be nominated for the particular award. While Shubman had a dream run at least in the ODIs against Sri Lanka and New Zealand, Siraj stood out as India’s best seamer across both formats.

Three incredible performers have made the shortlist for ICC Men's Player of the Month for January 2023 👌 — ICC (@ICC) February 7, 2023 ×

During the final ODI against Sri Lanka, the young Shubman Gill scored his third hundred while against New Zealand in the following 1st match of their bilateral series in Hyderabad, he scored his maiden double century – scoring 208. In the 3rd match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Gill completed yet another three-figure score (112), ending the New Zealand ODIs with 360 runs to his name, which is the highest-ever for a batter in a three-match ODI series.

Even against Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series before that, Gill had scored 207 runs including a hundred in the final game in Thiruvananthapuram. In total, he scored 567 runs at an average of 113.40 in ODIs in January in addition to scoring 76 runs in T20Is.

Mohammed Siraj, on the other hand, picked up nine wickets in three ODIs against the Lankans that included a match-winning performance of 4-32 in the final game. During New Zealand ODIs, Siraj was the second-highest wicket-taker with six wickets to his name. In the first match, it was his spell of four for 46 that helped India win the close clash by 12 runs.