Injured Cameron Green didn't bat in nets in Nagpur, remains unlikely to feature in XI for 1st Test
Australian head coach Andrew McDonald had earlier said that Green's biggest challenge on the India tour would be bowling. The young all-rounder fractured his finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa last year.
In what comes as another blow to the already injury-marred Australian team, all-rounder Cameron Green is now more or less ruled out of the first Test against India, starting on February 9th in Nagpur. Green, who suffered a fractured finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa last year, was on the road to recovery; but as per the latest developments, he is running out of time to get fit for the Nagpur game. As per the former Australian captain Steve Smith, Green didn’t bat in nets at the VCA Stadium but did some fitness and light centre-wicket bowling.
"I don't think he (Green) is going to play. I don't think he's even faced fast bowlers yet. So I dare say he won't be playing but who knows. I'm not entirely sure. We'll wait and see. But it's unlikely, I think," Smith said as quoted by the ESPNcricinfo.
Not only Green, Australia will also be missing the services of fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc during the first Test – both of who are ruled out due to injuries. Now in absence of three out-right seamers, Australia might rope in an extra batter in either Matthew Renshaw or Peter Handscomb and will also be prompted to play two more spinners.
Smith said after looking at the surface the management could be lured into playing more spinners given Green is also not around, but didn’t comment on the final XI, saying the selectors will have a look at the pitch themselves and will take the call accordingly.
An early look at the Nagpur pitch 👀 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/S3BIu7qti8— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 7, 2023
"I think if Green was fit it definitely be more of an option," Smith said. "Without him, maybe. I'm not entirely sure. I think we've got a strategy meeting this afternoon where we'll have a talk about what we think but ultimately it's down to the selectors to pick the team they think is best for the surface," he added.
Here’s Australia 18-man squad for India Tests –
Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner