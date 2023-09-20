India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after 6 for 21 in Asia Cup final

India's pacer Mohammed Siraj will enter the upcoming India-Australia ODIs, at home, as the No. 1 bowler after the latest update in the ICC ODI Rankings on Wednesday (September 20). Siraj has been rewarded for his spectacular run with the ball, chipping in with regular wickets in the powerplays, including a magnificent 6 for 21 in the recently-held Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka at Colombo on September 17 (Sunday). In the continental tournament's summit clash, Siraj broke the back of the Lankan batting line-up. His career-best figures not only propelled India to the title but also took him to the numero uno position in the overall standings for bowlers.

Siraj had 637 points before the Asia Cup final. However, his splendid spell -- the fourth-best bowling figures by an Indian in ODIs -- sealed his spot at the top, from the No. 9 position. His tally now reads 694 points. He has 16 more points than Josh Hazlewood, who lost the top spot after the South Africa ODIs in the African nation.

It is to be noted that this is the second time Siraj has taken the top spot. Earlier, the 29-year-old held the spot in January 2023 after a fine show against Sri Lanka at home.

ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers

1. Mohammed Siraj - 694 rating points

2. Josh Hazlewood - 678

3. Trent Boult - 677

4. Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 657

5. Rashid Khan - 655

Siraj is now gearing up for the three ODIs versus Pat Cummins-led Australia at home. The series gets underway on Friday (September 22) in Mohali. The second and penultimate ODI will take place on Sunday (September 24) with the series finale on Wednesday (September 27) in Rajkot. Regulars such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav are part of the squad for the final ODI only.

For First two ODIs vs Australia: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

For third and final ODI vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

The speedster will look to maintain the momentum in the Australia ODIs -- which is India's last series before the CWC 2023 edition on home soil. The tournament begins on October 05 with India taking on the Aussies in their respective tournament openers on October 08 in Chennai.

