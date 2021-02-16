India's 2nd Test win in Chennai is their biggest win against England by runs

The Indian cricket team on Tuesday recorded their biggest-ever Test win against England in terms of runs as the Virat Kohli-led outfit defeated the visitors by 317 runs in the second match of the four-Test series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The 317-run margin is also India's fifth-highest ever win by runs as the hosts topped their previous biggest win against England (279-run win) at the Headingley in 1986. Overall, against all the opponents, India's 337-run win against South Africa in Delhi in the 2015-16 series remains the biggest followed by a 321-run win over New Zealand in Indore in 2016-17.

Third in the list remains India's massive 320-run win against Australia in Mohali in the 2009 series followed by a 318-run win over the West Indies in North Sound, Antigua in 2019.

Notably, India's five of India's top six highest margins of wins (in terms of runs) have come under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

Biggest Test wins for India (by runs)

337 vs SA Delhi 2015/16

321 vs NZ Indore 2016/17

320 vs Aus Mohali 2008/09

318 vs WI North Sound 2019

317 vs Eng Chennai 2020/21

304 vs SL Galle 2017

England lost the second Test in Chennai by 317 runs as India drew level in the four-match series.

"It was a bit strange in the first game to be playing at home with empty stands. We were pretty flat on the first two days over there to be pretty honest, myself included, didn't pick up energy on the field. But from the second innings onwards in the first game, we picked up and were on the money in terms of our body language,” skipper Virat Kohli told host broadcasters in the post-match presentation.

"The crowds make a big difference, this game was an example of the grit and determination this side shows and the crowd is a big part of that. Chennai crowd are very intelligent, they understand their cricket really well. In a 15-20 minute period where the bowler needs the support of the crowd, it is my responsibility to involve everyone and bring in the crowd. If I am running in to bowl in this heat, I need people to motivate me. It is a perfect game for us,” he added.