Indian Wells: Ageing Andy Murray breaks another tough-match barrier with win over Tomas Etcheverry

Former world number one Andy Murray made it through another tough match on Thursday rallying from a set down to beat Tomas Etcheverry and reaches the second round of the Indian Wells WTA and ATP Masters 1000. The Briton, who has made a habit of great escapes this year, needed three hours and 12 minutes to subdue the Argentinean 6-7 (5/7), 6-1, 6-4.

"Some of the matches I've played this year I haven't deserved to win all of them," said Murray, who won a five-setter lasting more than five hours at the Australian Open and in Doha last month overcame eight match points in four matches before falling to Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Thursday offered a bit less drama, but Murray, grinding back toward the top 40 after hip replacement surgery in 2019, had to fight off two break points in the eighth game of the third set. He needed five chances to get the decisive break in the next game, finally converting when Etcheverry, riding high after reaching the final in Santiago last week, double-faulted.

They arrived at match point after three hours and nine minutes, Murray missing his first chance when his drop shot attempt spun wide. Three minutes later he polished it off with an ace.

Murray improved to 7-0 in decisive sets this year and booked a meeting with 15th-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

After injuries threatened his career, Murray, owner of three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals, said he wants to enjoy the final act of his career.

"I really want to make the most of these last years that I've got," he said. "I want to keep going, I still feel extremely motivated."