Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp freed from jail after lawyers claim he fired in ‘self-defence’

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was exonerated after prosecutors declined to press charges against him in connection with a shooting incident. After spending a night in the jail in Tacoma, Washington, Kemp was let go on Thursday afternoon.

In a statement released shortly after his release, Shawn Kemp's attorney said that the ex-NBA star had "reasonable and legally justified" when he fired a gun in a shopping mall parking lot, claiming that thieves opened fire on him first.

Scott Boatman said that Kemp’s car was broken into on Tuesday night and several of his property, including an iPhone, were stolen. The former athlete later tracked his phone to a vehicle to the Tacoma Mall.

When he approached the car to retrieve his stolen phone, someone inside the car started shooting him, to which Kemp returned fire in “self-defence, his lawyer said.

“There was not a drive-by shooting as previously reported, and Kemp's actions were reasonable and legally justified,” Boatman said, adding,

“Kemp met with law enforcement at the scene in an attempt to assist in the matter.”

Kemp then remained at the scene to try and assist authorities in law enforcement’s investigation before being taken into custody, Boatman said, according to Insider.

Pierce County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson told ESPN that no charges had been filed against Kemp and he was being released from jail pending further investigation.

FOX 13, quoting sources, reported that this was the sixth time Kemp’s vehicle had been broken into.

A six-time NBA star, Kemp’s glorious career spanned a decade, from 1989 to 1997. He is regarded for his athletic dunks and currently owns two licensed cannabis stores in Seattle.