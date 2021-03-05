Indian skipper Virat Kohli equals MS Dhoni's unpopular record after getting out on duck

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was out on a duck in the fourth Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium after nicking the ball off Stokes' delivery and giving an easy catch to Ben Foakes.

This was Kohli's 2nd duck in the series and 8th overall as an Indian Test Captain. By doing so, he has equalled MS Dhoni's unwanted record of most dismissals for a duck by an Indian captain.

This is also for the first time since 2014 (Pataudi Trophy vs England) that Kohli has been dismissed twice on duck in the series. The first duck came in the second Test after Moeen Ali's ripper left the Indian captain stunned.

Kohli's duck off Stokes' delivery was his 12th in Test career and fifth coming against England. Stokes also joined Pat Cummins, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad and James Anderson to dismiss Kohli on 5 instances.

India are currently 2-1 up in the series and they need to secure atleast a draw to book a WTC finals spot against New Zealand.