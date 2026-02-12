/Indian Racing Festival 2026: When and where to watch on TV, laptop. Check out full squad, race format and live streaming details

The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) is expanding its footprint with its maiden event in Goa, turning the coastal state into a buzzing motorsport destination. The two-day Formula Street Race Weekend, scheduled for February 14 and 15, will see Round 4 of the championship contested at the Manohar International Airport.

A specially constructed 2.064-kilometre FIA-compliant street circuit has been laid out within the airport premises. The track, featuring 12 corners, is designed to promote tight racing, bold overtakes, and strategic braking battles, creating the perfect setting for an action-packed contest. The Goa round marks a crucial phase in the Indian Racing League season. With the championship standings finely balanced, even the smallest advantage on this technical layout could influence the title race.

Competitors will race in identical Ligier JS F422 cars equipped with 1.3-litre turbocharged Alpine engines. With uniform machinery across the grid, performance gaps are minimal, shifting the focus squarely onto driver ability, race craft, and tactical execution. A distinctive feature of the league is its inclusive team composition. Each team includes four drivers: an experienced international racer, a young overseas talent, an Indian driver, and a female competitor. The structure aims to strengthen global competitiveness while fostering domestic talent and improving gender representation in Indian motorsport.

Among the key contenders is Divy Nandan of Hyderabad Black Birds. The driver, who claimed pole position at the 2024 F4 India Championship round in Chennai and has experience in GB3 and British F4, is known for his quick adaptation to demanding circuits. Chennai Turbo Riders will rely on Aqil Alibhai, the reigning Formula 4 India champion. His entry into the IRL grid adds further international flavour to the championship.

Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru will look toward Ruhaan Alva, the youngest race winner in league history. The 2024 F4 India vice-champion, already boasting podium finishes in the UK, is regarded as one of India’s rising racing prospects. Kolkata Royal Tigers feature British GT champion and Aston Martin Academy graduate Tom Canning. He is joined by accomplished GT4 racer Jemma Moore, whose endurance racing background adds depth to the squad.

Who are the owners of the teams?

The league’s growing popularity is also reflected in its celebrity team owners. Actor John Abraham heads Goa Aces JA Racing, Arjun Kapoor supports Speed Demons Delhi, and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly leads Kolkata Royal Tigers. Naga Chaitanya backs Hyderabad Black Birds, while Kichcha Sudeep represents Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru. Dr. Swetha Sundeep Anand leads Chennai Turbo Riders.

Where will it be shown and live-streamed?

The event will be telecast on Star Sports Select 2 and streamed live via JioHotstar. Tickets are available through the District by Zomato platform.

