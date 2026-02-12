/DDCA clears air on controversial video showing vendor refilling soft drinks during T20 World Cup

The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Thursday (Feb 12) released an official statement after a viral video from the stadium made rounds. In a video making the rounds on the internet, a vendor was seen filling a soft drink bottle with leftovers from glasses. It was alleged that the soft drink filled in the bottle was later used for selling purposes, raising question marks on the food, safety and hygiene at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DDCA clears air on viral video

While the video made rounds, the DDCA, which looks after the administration of the Arun Jaitley Stadium, cleared the air on the situation.

“The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has come across a video circulating on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that a vendor was seen pouring cold drinks back into bottles during a recent match,” DDCA wrote in its statement.

“In this regard, it is clarified that pouring is undertaken by the authorised concessionaire for the stadium, in line with the event guidelines. The concessionaire was serving Coca-Cola products in accordance with the agreed commercial arrangements and operational standards.

“DDCA follows strict hygiene protocols at the venue. In the instance shown in the video, the vendor, while segregating wet and dry waste, poured the unused beverage back into the bottle prior to disposal as part of the waste collection process. The bottles were subsequently collected, segregated and processed in accordance with the venue's waste management and recycling policy.

“It is reiterated that the bottles were disposed of responsibly in line with established environmental and operational guidelines,” the statement added.

Earlier, it was claimed that the vendor was selling used soft drinks, with netizens slamming the act. Few even opted for a boycott against the DDCA if the issue was not addressed.