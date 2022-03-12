Delhi Capitals unveil their official jersey for IPL 2022 season

JSW-GMR co-owned IPL franchise Delhi Capitals today unveiled the official jersey for the 2022 season.

With an equal dash of red and blue, the new jersey exudes youthful and vibrant energy.

While the red symbolises the team’s on-field courage, the blue stands for balance and composure.

The tiger, an intrinsic part of the DC logo, is bigger and bolder, as the team gears up to roar again!

Staying with its ‘Fans First’ approach, the first jerseys were given to select DC fans at the team’s home ground – the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Additionally, select children from the city, the DC Cubs, were given official jerseys too, as part of a surprise activity curated specially for them.

“It’s a new cycle of the IPL, and we can’t wait to see our players in this brand new jersey,” said Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals.

“Supporting this team in its quest for glory is our fan army, so it’s only fitting for us to make them a part of our journey in every step.”

Delhi Capitals will kickstart their season on the 27th of March against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.

Delhi Capitals fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi (Photos- Delhi Capitals)