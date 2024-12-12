New Delhi, India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated chess prodigy D Gukesh after he won the Chess World Championship on Thursday (Dec 12), beating China’s Ding Liren. The win saw him join legendary Viswanathan Anand and become only the second Indian grandmaster to win the World Chess Championship. Alongside PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and other popular figures took to their social media handles to congratulate Gukesh.

Historic and exemplary! Congratulations to Gukesh D on his remarkable accomplishment. This is the result of his unparalleled talent, hard work and unwavering determination. His triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions… https://t.co/fOqqPZLQlr pic.twitter.com/Xa1kPaiHdg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2024 ×

What a proud moment for India as 18-year-old Gukesh becomes the 18th world chess champion, the youngest ever. Incredible feat and a truly historic moment. pic.twitter.com/6mXMppZcYE — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 12, 2024 ×

In a game of 64 squares, you've opened a world of endless possibilities. Congratulations, @DGukesh, on becoming the 18th World Champion at just 18! Following in Vishy’s footsteps, you're now guiding the next wave of Indian chess prodigies. ??♟️? pic.twitter.com/3kPCzGEv1d — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2024 ×

A moment of immense pride for India! At 18, @DGukesh has conquered the chessboard, becoming the 2024 FIDE World Chess Champion and the youngest-ever to do so. This victory is a celebration of talent, grit, and the unstoppable spirit of Indian youth. India is proud of you, Champ! pic.twitter.com/Z8Xrz146Ez — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 12, 2024 ×

An exhilarating victory for Bharat. A big round of applause for @DGukesh on becoming the world's youngest chess champion at the #WorldChessChampionship held in Singapore. You have today taken the world by surprise with your flawlessly timed moves and the steely resolve to win.… pic.twitter.com/hEh78CRBvC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 12, 2024 ×

History checkmated! Kudos to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest World Champion in chess history. India beams with pride! Overcoming the opponent’s advantageous white pieces in the final game, speaks volumes of our champions composure and fortitude. pic.twitter.com/zlwlRxH6cX — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 12, 2024 ×

Congratulations to @DGukesh on becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion at 18! Your remarkable achievement continues India's rich chess legacy and helps Chennai reaffirm its place as the global Chess Capital by producing yet another world-class champion. Tamil Nadu is… pic.twitter.com/pQvyyRcmA1 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 12, 2024 ×

Having ended game 13 in a draw after a marathon five-hour contest on Wednesday, Gukesh and Liren started defensively in the latest contest. Playing with the white pawns, Gukesh had a considerable time advantage at the start despite losing key pieces. By the 36th move of the game, the Indian had a 30-minute advantage while both were on the decadency of losing key pieces.

On the 37th move, Gukesh gave a check to Liren with his rook despite no chance of causing any terror. However, a swift response and some aggressive play by the Chinese star meant the game was heading into a draw.

However, the 18-year-old Indian had luck on his side when Liren decided to offer his rook up in his 55th move by placing it at f2, which turned out to be the Championship-deciding blunder. The move opened the gates for Gukesh to win his first World Championship in the 58th move.