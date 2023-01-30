Indian men's hockey coach Graham Reid steps down following disastrous WC performance

Following India's disastrous run at the FIH Hockey World Cup, coach Graham Reid has stepped down from the position. Reid sent his resignation letter to Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey on Monday who promptly accepted it.

"It is now time for me to step aside and handover the reigns to the next management. It has been an honour and privilege to work with the team and Hockey India and I have enjoyed every moment of this epic journey. I wish the team all the very best," said Reid after the resignation.

Alongside Reid, analytical coach Greg Clark and scientific advisor Mitchell David Pemberton have also quit their respective positions. The string of resignations come a day after the end of the World Cup where Germany emerged as the champions.

In response, the Hockey India president wished Reid and his support staff the best.

"India will always have gratitude towards Graham Reid and his team of support staff who have brought good results to the country, particularly the Olympic Games. As all journeys move to different phases, it is now time for us to move on towards a new approach for our team.”

Reid took the reins of the Indian team in 2019, following which he enjoyed a successful partnership, up until the World Cup. After Reid took over, India won the FIH Series in 2019 and managed to secure a berth in the Tokyo Olympics, following a smashing performance in the qualifiers.

The high point for Reid's tenure was India winning the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics, breaking a 41-year drought. Later, his side went on to win the silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

India finished the World Cup at the joint-ninth position, which was the worst-ever finish by a host nation in the quadrennial event. The Indian side was knocked out by New Zealand on penalty shootout in the crossover match, after failing to top the group