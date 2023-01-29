Germany beat Belgium in a dramatic penalty shootout to win hockey World Cup

In what was a match fitting for the occasion, Germany won the hockey World Cup, beating Belgium 5-4 in penalty shootout, after trailing the game 0-2 in regulation time at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha on Sunday.

Belgium's Tanguy Cosyns was the one to miss the eventual penalty in the sudden death as German players exulted in joy after snatching the crown from defending champions.

Germany became the fourth team in World Cup history to come behind from a two goals deficit to complete a turnaround and win the quadrennial event.

"The last three weeks have been the most amazing time of my life. I am speechless," said Niklas Wellen, the player of the match.

Belgium were off the blocks in fine fashion as they earned the advantage in the ninth minute, courtesy of a fizzing shot from Florent van Aubel. A minute later, the Belgians doubled their lead via a field goal from Cosyns.

After being put under the pump, the Germans responded in the second quarter as Wellen opened the scoring from a penalty corner.

Gonzalo Peillat levelled the scoreline in the 40th minute through another penalty corner as the Belgium dugout looked rattled.

The comeback was complete when Mats Grambusch fired his side home to a 3-2 lead for the first time in the match in the 48th minute.

After leading the game for the major part, Belgium looked dead and buried as the final hooter approached. However, two penalty corners in the final minutes of the fourth quarter meant that Belgium had a lucky reprieve.

Tom Boon converted from one of the corners to make it 3-3 and push the match into a shootout. Levelled after the first five strokes in the shootout, the match went into sudden death, where unfortunately, Belgium had to tap out.

With the win, Germany has joined Netherlands and Australia (3) in the list of most number of World Cups won, standing only behind Pakistan (4).