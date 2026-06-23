/Indian fencer Bhavani Devi issues unconditional apology, seeks relief from two-month suspension

India's leading fencer, Bhavani Devi, has formally expressed regret and issued an unconditional apology for her conduct during the Team Event at the Asian Fencing Championships 2026 in New Delhi. Following the incident, a Black Card was issued, resulting in a two-month suspension under the applicable disciplinary regulations. Acknowledging the seriousness of the matter, Bhavani Devi has reaffirmed her respect for the rules of the sport, its officials, and the values upheld by the fencing community.

An appeal seeking reconsideration and reduction or removal of the suspension has been submitted to the Fédération Internationale d'Escrime (FIE). The request emphasises Bhavani Devi's exemplary record throughout her distinguished international career, noting that she has never previously been involved in any disciplinary incident of this nature.

The appeal also highlights the timing of the suspension, with the World Championships scheduled to take place next month. A prolonged ban would prevent one of India's most accomplished fencers from competing at one of the sport's most prestigious events. Members of the fencing community remain hopeful that the FIE will take into account Bhavani Devi's apology, clean disciplinary history, and longstanding contribution to the sport while reviewing the case. The final decision now rests with the FIE's disciplinary authorities, and all parties involved have indicated that they will respect the outcome of the review process.

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Meanwhile, day 4 of the Asian Senior Fencing Championships at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi marked the start of the highly anticipated team events, featuring the Women's Foil and Men's Sabre competitions. The long-standing rivalry between Asian fencing giants South Korea and Japan once again took center stage, as both nations showcased exceptional tactical discipline, speed, and depth.

In the Men's Sabre Team event, South Korea, spearheaded by individual gold medalist Oh Sang-uk and defending champion Do Gyeong-dong, delivered a commanding performance to overcome Japan in a thrilling final and claim the title. Japan responded in the Women's Foil Team competition, where individual champion Yuka Ueno led her team to gold with a clinical victory over South Korea, highlighted by precise technique and outstanding teamwork.

Competing on home soil, the Indian teams displayed determination and resilience against some of Asia's strongest lineups, ultimately finishing 10th overall. The Indian Men's Sabre Team, comprising Vishal Thapar, Karan Singh, Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, and Lakshay Badser, produced spirited performances throughout the competition. Building on the momentum of having three fencers finish among the top 32 earlier in the week, the team advanced confidently before being stopped in the quarterfinals by an experienced Chinese side. Karan Singh emerged as one of the standout performers, using his explosive acceleration and attacking flair to score a series of impressive touches against elite opposition.