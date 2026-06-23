/WATCH | Norway's Viking Row celebration goes viral after thrilling World Cup win over Senegal

Norway produced one of the most memorable moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after securing a thrilling 3-2 winover Senegal in an entertaining Group I clash at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday. Star striker Erling Haaland led the charge with a second-half brace as Norway sealed all three points and booked their place in the Round of 32. The victory ensured Norway joined France as the second team from Group I to qualify for the knockout stage. Following the final whistle, Norway's players celebrated with their now-famous 'Viking Row' tradition, a fan-inspired ritual that has become a symbol of the team's World Cup journey.

Captain Martin Odegaard and Haaland gathered the squad on the pitch in front of the travelling supporters. However, the celebration was briefly delayed as head coach Stale Solbakken sprinted into the stands to embrace and kiss his wife before returning to join the team. With the players seated in rows resembling a Viking longboat, Solbakken squeezed into the middle behind Haaland while Odegaard beat an imaginary drum, creating a memorable scene that delighted fans inside the stadium and across social media. The celebration quickly went viral, with clips spreading across multiple platforms within minutes of the match ending.

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Norway are competing in their first FIFA World Cup since 1998, and supporters have embraced the Viking Row throughout the tournament. Fans have performed it inside stadiums, on escalators and even in New York's Times Square. Television coverage also showed supporters back home in Trondheim joining the celebration, highlighting the connection between the team and fans around the world.

Midfielder Patrick Berg admitted he initially questioned whether the tradition would become popular. "At the start, I think people doubted a little bit - like, is this something that's going to last or just something that's going to die off? But it's been a massive part of our World Cup so far," he told reporters.

“Doing it in New York is a really beautiful moment for us together. They started doing it back home in Oslo before we left for the World Cup, and now I think the whole world is aware of it ... I feel the energy that we create together with (the fans) is really important for us.” Forward Alexander Sorloth was equally delighted by the emotional celebration. "It was incredibly fun," forward Alexander Sorloth said, beaming with pride after the game. "A lot more fun than I would have thought. When you hear the sound, it's magical."