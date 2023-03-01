Indian fans, look away! After IPL & WTC final, Jasprit Bumrah also doubtful for Asia Cup and ODI WC: Report

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of international cricket last September 2022 due to his back issues. He missed Asia Cup 2022 and didn't feature in all the games in the India-Australia home T20Is before eventually being ruled out of the home South Africa T20Is, T20 World Cup 2022 and the rest of 2022. Firstly, he was expected to return for the India-Sri Lanka white-ball home series (having been named in the ODI squad as well) but was not deemed fit. The Indian cricket fans expected him to be fit for the last two Tests versus Australia, after missing the first two, but he is well and truly out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

As per reports, Bumrah is set to miss IPL 2023 and ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final if India qualifies. In addition, there are chances of him missing the Asia Cup 2023 and ICC ODI World Cup, to be held later this year in India.

As per a report in PTI, where they quoted a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Bumrah is unlikely to make a comeback in the next six months. He is yet to fully recover from his back injury and now there is no clarity on his participation in the Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup. Thus, Bumrah might take another six months to make a comeback in the national side.

"Bumrah has been ruled out of the IPL as he will take another six months to come back. Even then, he might or might not make a comeback. The 50-over World Cup is the target, but that is also not guaranteed," the BCCI source said.