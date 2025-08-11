Indian-American golfer Megha Ganne shines as she wins 2025 US Women’s Amateur

Indian-American golfer Megha Ganne etched her name into history by clinching the 2025 US Women’s Amateur title at Bandon Dunes, defeating Brooke Biermann 4 and 3 in the 36-hole final to stun the golfing world. The 21-year-old rising senior, playing in her seventh US Women’s Amateur, overcame the 2025 Michigan State graduate with a composed and clinical performance. Megha’s parents, Sudha, an endocrinologist, and Hari, an IT entrepreneur, immigrated from India to the United States and now live in Holmdel, New Jersey, with Megha and her younger sister, Sirina.

Watch the moment when she became champion:

Ganne first made headlines in 2021 as a teenager, when she led after the opening round of the US Women’s Open and was tied for third going into the final day, eventually finishing tied 14th. Now, alongside fellow Indian-Americans Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala on the PGA Tour — and Indo-British PGA Tour winner Aaron Rai — she is emerging as one of the most exciting names in the sport.

Golfers of Indian origin have been making waves globally this year. Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju and Indo-American Julian Suri both captured Korn Ferry Tour titles, while on the day Megha lifted her trophy, Bhatia finished tied sixth and Rai tied 22nd at the PGA Tour’s St. Jude Championship, and Yellamaraju placed fourth at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship.

With her win in the 125th edition of the world’s second-oldest women’s amateur championship, Megha secured exemptions into the 2026 US Women’s Open at The Riviera Country Club in California and a guaranteed place on the 2025 USA Women’s World Amateur Team for October’s event in Singapore.

Her road to the crown was anything but easy. Ranked No. 11 in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking, she knocked out three consecutive top-20 players — Anna Davis (14), Kary Hollenbaugh (20), and Eila Galitsky (6) — before producing a stunning comeback in the semifinals against No. 63 seed Ella Scaysbrook, rallying from four down with seven holes to play to win in 19 holes.

The final itself was far less dramatic. Megha never trailed; the match was all square through 11 holes in the morning, but three consecutive bogeys from Biermann handed her opponent a decisive edge. Megha took a three-up lead into the afternoon and never looked back. Only months earlier, she had beaten then-world No. 1 amateur Lottie Woad, now an LPGA winner — a result that, in hindsight, foreshadowed her breakthrough on one of amateur golf’s biggest stages.