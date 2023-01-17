India vs Wales Live Streaming: When, where & how to watch Hockey World Cup LIVE Streaming, TV Channel, mobile

India vs Wales Live Streaming- Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: The Indian side is in good form and has been performing amazingly in both their attacking and defending modes. The last two matches that India played showed their calibre in both attacking and defending positions. With Spain, India played heavy-handedly and took over Spain 2-0. In the last match of India vs England, the match was drawn at 0-0 with both the side defending their sides perfectly. But it was clear in the stats that India penetrated the circle 21 times as compared to England, which penetrated the circle 23 times.

A look at the stats of the last match, India vs England at 0-0:

India Goals England 8 Shots on Goal 9 23 Circle Penetration 31 53% Possession in Opposition's Half 47% 0 of 8 Penalty Corner Goals 0 of 4 1 Cards 2

Where to watch a live stream of the Hockey World Cup 2023? (Live Streaming)

In India, all Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on TV channels— Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of all matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where India vs Wales will be held for the first Hockey World Cup 2023 match? (Venue)

The men in blue will clash with Wales at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

When will India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match be held? (Date)

India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Thursday evening, 19 January.

At what time will India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match kickoff? (TIME)

India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will get underway at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 face-off broadcast will be on the Sports Select 2 SC and HD channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Wales Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?