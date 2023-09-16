IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: The upcoming high intensity final of 2023 Asia Cup tournament is all set to take place between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday (Sep 17) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Rain has been a major issue at the venue over the entire tournament. There is a possibility that rain might affect the game in the finale as well.

In the last match as well, between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the game was hindered due to rain, in which Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets against Pakistan by DLS method.

Talking about India’s matches, in both the fixtures against Pakistan, the game was affected by Colombo rains, which resulted in one match ending without any result. In the last match between India and Bangladesh, the latter won by six runs.

Here’s a detailed report on the Colombo weather forecast for India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final match:

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final: Colombo weather update

Colombo has seen moderate weather conditions over the past few days, with intermittent showers and periods of sunlight observed throughout the previous week. Unfortunately, there is a significant likelihood of rain affecting the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Final match.

The match is scheduled to commence at 3:00 pm IST, and the weather forecast indicates that rain is expected in the evening, with continuous cloud cover throughout. Initially, there is a 50 per cent chance of rain at the start of the match and in the evening.

However, this probability is anticipated to increase to 68 per cent during the latter part of the game, which could result in frequent interruptions or even a potential reduction in the match overs. The temperature throughout the day will range from 24 to 28 degree Celsius.

What will happen if IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Final is washed-out?

In the match between India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Final is washed out on Sunday (Sep 17), there is a provision for a reserve day. If this happen, the match will be carried over to the following day i.e. Monday, resuming from the point where it was halted due to adverse weather conditions.

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka match details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, Match 13, Asia Cup 2023 Final

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Date & Time: Sunday, September 17, 3:00 pm IST

