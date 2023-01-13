India vs Spain Live, Hockey World Cup 2023: Squad details, preview & what Virat Kohli said ahead of the match?

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will start today in the Indian state of Odisha. The opening of the World cup will see four matches today and the tournament will kick off at 1:00 pm IST. The first match will be played between Argentina and South Africa at 1:00 pm IST, the second match will be between Australia and South Africa at 3:00 pm IST, the third match will be between England and Walse at 5:00 pm IST and the last match for the day will be between India and Spain at 7:00 pm IST. Before the match kicks off between one-time World Cup champion India and Spain, let's take a look at all the head-to-head records, match previews and squad details of both teams.

The last medal won by the India team was at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. India won a bronze medal after 41 years which also re-ignited hopes that they can win a World Cup medal too.

India vs Spain form:

India is an experienced team in field hockey have been a runner-up at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and third at the Asian Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup. Spain, on the other hand, is one of the youngest sides in the fray but with an astute coach looking to build a team for the future, they will leave no stones unturned. India has always been a team in hockey that starts slow and then gradually picks up the momentum, but against Spain, they have to start with a lot of fire and fuel in order to win this match.

The Spanish captain, Alvaro Iglesias and Joaquin Menini are two of the most experienced player in the team, and with the coach, Max Caldas, who knows the Indian side very well, it will be no easy game for India as well.

Meanwhile, the host has a mix of youth and experience in every department. For senior players like Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh, it will not be easy for the Spanish side as well to beat them down.

The biggest advantage, of course, would be the crowd. The stadium is sold-out and the Odisha public has always been vocal in its support.

What Indian Cricket team captain, Virat Kohli said ahead of today's match?

Ahead of the tournament's first match of India, Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli also send his best wishes to the India Hockey team.

My best wishes to our Indian men's hockey team for the World Cup. Go and enjoy yourself, we all are backing you. Good luck. 🇮🇳💪 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 13, 2023 ×

India vs Spain squad details:

India: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

Spain: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin(gk), Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles (captain), Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino

India vs Spain head-to-head record:

Total Matches Played: 30

Won by India: 13

Won by Spain: 11

Draw: 6

India vs Spain's Last Five meetings

November 6, 2022: India 2-2 Spain (FIH Pro League)

October 30, 2022: India 2-3 Spain (FIH Pro League)

February 27, 2022: India 3-5 Spain (FIH Pro League)

February 26, 2022: India 5-4 Spain (FIH Pro League)

July 27, 2021: India 3-0 Spain (Tokyo Olympics)

When and where will the India vs Spain Group D match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup be played?

India vs Spain Group D match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday, 13 January 2023.

At what time will the India vs Spain Group D match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup begin?

India vs Spain Group D match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup will begin at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch India vs Spain Group D match of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup?