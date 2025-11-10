/India vs South Africa, Test series: All you need to know about fixtures, live streaming, timings & squads

The current World Test Champions, South Africa, will play a two-match Test series against India on their home soil, starting from Friday (Nov 14). It will be a tough challenge for Temba Bavuma’s team, as India have a very strong record at their home in Test cricket. South Africa don't have a good record against India and have struggled on Indian pitches. They also lost both their recent tours to India in 2015 and 2019 both by same margin of 3-0.

However, this time Proteas might have a good opportunity to win, as Team India are already going through a transition phase after senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin retired from Test cricket.

India vs South Africa - All you need to Know

As India vs South Africa Test series is approaching, let's have a look at all the important information required to know before the start of the series.

When and where will be the first and second Test between IND vs SA scheduled

The first Test will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata from Nov 14, and the second Test will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, starting from Nov 22. It will be interesting to see what kind of pitches are prepared for the visiting Proteas.

What will be the timing for the start of the Test match ?

Both the Test matches between India and South Africa will begin at 9:30 am IST.

Where to watch South Africa vs India Test series in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming between India and South Africa on JioHotstar app and website.

India vs South Africa, Test series - Squads

India Squad - Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep