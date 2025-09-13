/IND vs PAK: Star Indian batter suffers injury scare less than 24 hours before marquee Asia Cup match

In what comes as a massive blow to the defending Asia Cup champions, a star Indian batter was hit on his hand while batting in the nets around 24 hours before the start of the marquee Pakistan match in Dubai on Sunday (Sep 14). Newly-appointed T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill suffered an injury scare to his hand during India’s final full-strength training session ahead of their second 2025 Asia Cup game against their arch-rivals. Gill, who returned to the T20I side and opened with Abhishek Sharma against the UAE, looked uncomfortable after the blow, leaving the team management and fans sweating over his fitness.

Per a Times of India (TOI) report, the team physio rushed to check on Gill immediately after he was struck, while helping him walk off the pitch. Gill put the ice box on his injured hand and kept holding it for some time. Team captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir were spotted speaking with him, with Abhishek standing by his side and also helped him open a water bottle.

The physio continued to monitor him as the session continued in the background.



However, after some time, Gill returned to the nets and got ready to face the next ball.

India vs Pakistan in Dubai



Both teams won their respective tournament openers, winning by massive margins. While India crushed the venue hosts, the UAE, by nine wickets, chasing 58 inside five overs, Pakistan defended 161 against Oman in Dubai, wrapping them up on 67 and winning by 93 runs.



Team India sits at the top of the Group A points table with a +10.483 NRR, and Pakistan is second with +4.650 NRR.



Meanwhile, contrary to the buzz around this marquee clash, the BCCI has faced social media backlash over agreeing to play against Pakistan, considering the recent events. In April early this year, Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent lives in broad daylight in India’s Kashmir, all tourists from India and abroad, in the deadliest attack on Indian soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.



India replied with Operation Sindoor a fortnight later by destroying terror camps across PoK and inside Pakistan with precise air strikes, leading to a war-like situation. Although both mutually agreed to a ceasefire two days later, the Indian government cut all diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

