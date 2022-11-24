India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match live cricket streaming-OTT & TV broadcast channel: Where to watch online?

India locked horns with hosts New Zealand in the three T20Is after the T20 World Cup. Hardik Pandya & Co. rode on good performances from their bowling unit and Suryakumar Yadav's batting heroics to win the rain-affected series 1-0 and the Men in Blue will now face the Black Caps in the three-match ODI series opener on Friday (November 25). With the next ICC event to take place in India, in the form of 2023 ODI World Cup, the preparations for the mega event have kicked off right away and Shikhar Dhawan & Co. will be eager to make a mark. Beating NZ in their own backyard isn't a cakewalk by any means, hence, India will have their task cut-out who are without their regulars such as captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, etc.

The onus will be on the likes of Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar, Rishabh Pant, etc. from the second-stringed Indian team. The competition will be among the batters auditioning for the middle-order positions to make an impression amid the absence of Rohit & Co. It will be interesting to see if India goes ahead with two wrist spinners on a small ground, in Auckland, or prefer to strengthen their batting line-up with Hooda and Washington Sundar as their spin bowling options.

Ahead of the series opener, stand-in captain Dhawan said, "We guys have been performing well for a period of time. At the same time, talking about myself, I have to keep performing. I know till the time I perform, it would be good for me. It keeps me on my toes and keeps me hungry." Will India begin on a winning note or Kiwis will get off the mark in the home series? Only time will tell...

Here's everything to know about the first ODI in Auckland:

Where you can watch the 1st ODI live: Broadcast TV Channel and Live Streaming-OTT Details?

Fans can watch the ODI series opener live on DD Sports on TV whereas the live streaming will be available on the Amazon Prime Video app.

When, where and at what time will the match go live?

The first ODI between New Zealand and India will kick off at 7 AM IST. The match will be held on Friday (November 25) at Eden Park, Auckland.

Squads:

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tom Latham