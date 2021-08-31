India vs England: Nasser Hussain warns Joe Root & co. ahead of 4th Test, says 'do not write India off'

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has warned Joe Root-led team not to write India off the fourth Test in south London and the final match at Old Trafford as the Indian side has the ability to make a comeback. England levelled the five-match series 1-1 after the stunning win in the third Test at Headingley.

Now, Hussain has said the English side not to get too confident and gave an example of India's epic show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year when they were dismissed for just 36 while losing the first Test against Australia in Adelaide in December only for an injury-hit squad to claim a memorable 2-1 series win.

In his latest column for The Telegraph, Hussain wrote: "At Headingley, England swung the ball round corners. Skilful as India's seam bowlers are they did not swing the ball at all."

"But the last thing England must do now is think they have done the hard work and write India off ahead of Thursday's fourth Test in south London and the final match at Old Trafford — grounds which should suit their attack better," he added.

"Remember, they were bowled out for 36 by Australia in Adelaide late last year but came back to pull off a famous series win. And after Kohli had gone home, too," Hussain wrote.

"India do have a lot of strength of character and fight, and central to that is their captain, even though Kohli has looked more like the 2014 version rather than the one who conquered English conditions and England's attack in 2018," Hussain further added.

The Root-led team thrashed the Indian side by an innings and 76 runs in the third match with more than a day to spare to level the series 1-1. India registered a thrilling 151-run win in the second match at Lord's. The first clash of the series ended as a draw after rain played spoilsport.

The fourth Test set to begin at The Oval on Thursday (September 2).

