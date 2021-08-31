'Kohli is a typical Asian player': Former Pak bowler has his say on Virat's form ahead of fourth Test against England

Former Pakistan bowler Aaqib Javed has expressed his opinion on the current form of India's star cricketer Virat Kohli, who is currently leading the the team in England for a five-match Test series.

Joe Root-led team thrashed the Indian side by an innings and 76 runs in the third match with more than a day to spare to level the series 1-1. India registered a thrilling 151-run win in the second match at Lord's. The first clash of the series ended as a draw after rain played spoilsport.

With the fourth Test set to begin at The Oval on Thursday (September 2), experts and critics are weighing in on Indian performance so far in the series, especially after the disastrous loss at Headingley. There have been "talks" over Virat's form too as he has failed to replicate what he is known for. However, he hit a half-century in the second innings of the third Test, but it was not enough to salvage the team.

Now, in a conversation with a YouTube channel, Javed said, "Kohli is a typical Asian player, he can be successful in Australia. But in places like England and South Africa or anywhere where the ball swings or seams, he has got a problem. He'll chase the ball as he's vulnerable against the controlled outswing."

Despite the Headingley loss, Kohli was upbeat going forward in the series as he said the short turnaround time will not be an obstacle to put the defeat behind them.

"We like to be in this situation where people start coming at us with doubts and really start questioning the ability of our team," Kohli told reporters on Saturday (August 28).

"That is the situation we love best. I can guarantee you one thing - that we will not be demoralised by this loss.

"The guys in the changing room are hurt. And when they are hurt they badly want to correct the things that didn't go well in this game. That is how we are going to play the next two Test matches."