India vs England 4th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG match?

India would be looking to level the five-match series against England when they take the field for the fourth T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With England leading the series 2-1, the Men in Blue would be itching to record a win and take the series to the last match. Whereas for the visitors, it is a golden opportunity to win the series after the Eoin Morgan-led outfit came all guns blazing in the third T20I.

The series has produced one-sided matches so far and fans would be hoping to get a close contest between the two top sides.

As far as the playing XIs are concerned, England are expected to field the same playing XI with the players hitting good form in the series. Skipper Morgan has a fully-fit squad to pick his team for the match.

For India, T Natarajan has joined the squad after recovering from his injury at the NCA. However, he is likely to be benched in the game. Suryakumar Yadav is expected to be back in the playing XI but it would be interesting to see whether India rest KL Rahul, who has registered scores of 1,0,0 in the series so far.

ALSO READ: 'KL Rahul will be disappointed...': VVS Laxman explains flaws in batsman's technique

All you need to know about India vs England 4th T20I match in Ahmedabad:

When and where will India vs England 4th T20I be played?

The fourth T20I of the five-match series between India and England will be played on March 18 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The match will be played behind closed doors.

What time will the fourth T20I match between India and England begin?

The fourth T20I between India and England will start at 7.00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the fourth T20I match between India and England live?

The fourth T20I match between India and England will broadcast on Star Sports network.

How can I watch the live streaming of the fourth T20I match between India and England?

The fourth T20I match between India and England will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar app.

India vs England, T20I series - Full Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood