India vs England, 3rd Test: 'Somebody threw a ball inside, at Mohammed Siraj', says Rishabh Pant

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Aug 26, 2021, 10:04 AM(IST)

Mohammed Siraj Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

However, it is not clear what kind of ball was thrown at Siraj and it is not sure if it was deliberate or not. Team India also have not filed an official complaint. 

An incident, involving the crowd, took place during the third Test match between India and England which left skipper Virat Kohli visibly annoyed. According to Rishabh Pant, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj had a ball thrown at him from the crowd.

ALSO READ: Cricket - 'Rishabh Pant reminds me of Adam Gilchrist', says former England cricketer David Lloyd

In the post-day press conference following the first day's play, Pant was asked why Kohli looked upset at what the crowd was saying. "I think, somebody threw a ball inside, at Siraj, so he [Kohli] was upset," Pant said. "You can say whatever you want to chant, but don't throw things at the fielders and all those things. It is not good for cricket, I guess."

However, it is not clear what kind of ball was thrown at Siraj and it is not sure if it was deliberate or not. Team India also have not filed an official complaint. 

This is not the first time in this series where such incidents involving the crowd took place. In the second Test, Indian opener KL Rahul was seen throwing back a champagne cork that was hurled at him by a section of the crowd. 

In 2016, the MCC published a newsletter admitting concerns around flying corks and urging the crowd to refrain from such actions. 

"In recent times the practice of some members and other spectators opening bottles of champagne in such a way as to allow corks to be projected on to the outfield has been criticised," the letter read.

"Any items which are aimed at the playing area may cause a potential hazard to fieldsmen, and this point has been made formally to the club. Lord's is now the only ground into which members and ticket holders are allowed to bring alcohol, and in order for this arrangement to continue it is important that all members, their guests and other spectators refrain from the practice that has been described."

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Aug 26, 2021 | 3rd Test - Day Stumps
Pataudi Trophy, 2021
ENG
120/0
(42.0 ov)
 VS
IND
78
(40.4 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Aug 20, 2021 | 2nd Test
Pakistan in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2021
WI
(51.3 ov) 150
(83.2 ov) 219
VS
PAK
302/9 dec (110.0 ov)
176/6 dec (27.2 ov)
Pakistan beat West Indies by 109 runs
Full Scorecard →
Aug 22, 2021 | Match 6
Portugal T20I Tri-Series, 2021
POR
(17.5 ov) 136/7
VS
MAL
132/8 (20.0 ov)
Portugal beat Malta by 3 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App