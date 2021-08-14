Cricket - 'Rishabh Pant reminds me of Adam Gilchrist', says former England cricketer David Lloyd

A 23-year-old Rishabh Pant has often been compared with Australia's legendary wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist. The young Indian southpaw's batting style draws a lot of similarities to that of Gilchrist.

ALSO READ: 'That's something I want to do': Ishan Kishan reveals what he wants to learn from MS Dhoni

After Pant's knock on Day 2 of the second Test against England, former English cricketer David Lloyd feels that the 23-year-old is at his best when he attacks the bowler.

"England had taken two early wickets when Rishabh Pant came to the crease. DK asked me: 'As a former coach would you tell him to rein it in?' No, I wouldn't. It's his role to take the attack to the opposition whatever the situation. He reminds me of Adam Gilchrist. There's no dropping anchor. Wrest the initiative back. And quickly," Lloyd wrote for Daily Mail.

Rishabh Pant cemented his position in India's Test team after his exploits in the Australia series, earlier this year. He continued his form in the home series against England.

In the second Test, Rishabh Pant played an aggressive inning of 37 off 58 balls. The wicketkeeper smashed five boundaries in his innings. He, along with Ravindra Jadeja added a 49-run stand for India.

India is currently on an England tour for a five-match Test series, of which the first one ended in a draw as the final day was washed away. In the second Test match, England were 119-3 at stumps on the second day, still, 245 runs adrift of India's first-innings 364.