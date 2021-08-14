Cricket - 'Rishabh Pant reminds me of Adam Gilchrist', says former England cricketer David Lloyd

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Aug 14, 2021, 05:38 PM(IST)

Rishabh Pant Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

After Pant's knock on Day 2 of the second Test against England, former English cricketer David Lloyd feels that the 23-year-old is at his best when he attacks the bowler. 

A 23-year-old Rishabh Pant has often been compared with Australia's legendary wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist. The young Indian southpaw's batting style draws a lot of similarities to that of Gilchrist. 

ALSO READ: 'That's something I want to do': Ishan Kishan reveals what he wants to learn from MS Dhoni

After Pant's knock on Day 2 of the second Test against England, former English cricketer David Lloyd feels that the 23-year-old is at his best when he attacks the bowler. 

"England had taken two early wickets when Rishabh Pant came to the crease. DK asked me: 'As a former coach would you tell him to rein it in?' No, I wouldn't. It's his role to take the attack to the opposition whatever the situation. He reminds me of Adam Gilchrist. There's no dropping anchor. Wrest the initiative back. And quickly," Lloyd wrote for Daily Mail.

Rishabh Pant cemented his position in India's Test team after his exploits in the Australia series, earlier this year. He continued his form in the home series against England. 

In the second Test, Rishabh Pant played an aggressive inning of 37 off 58 balls. The wicketkeeper smashed five boundaries in his innings. He, along with Ravindra Jadeja added a 49-run stand for India. 

India is currently on an England tour for a five-match Test series, of which the first one ended in a draw as the final day was washed away. In the second Test match, England were 119-3 at stumps on the second day, still, 245 runs adrift of India's first-innings 364. 

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Aug 14, 2021 | 1st Test - Day Stumps
Pakistan in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2021
WI
251/8
(87.0 ov)
 VS
PAK
217
(70.3 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Aug 14, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day LIVE
Pataudi Trophy, 2021
ENG
309/5
(97.0 ov)
 VS
IND
364
(126.1 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Aug 14, 2021 | 1st T20I
Sweden in Denmark, 3 T20I Series, 2021
DEN
(19.5 ov) 111
VS
SWE
103/6 (20.0 ov)
Denmark beat Sweden by 8 runs
Full Scorecard →
Aug 09, 2021 | 5th T20I
Australia in Bangladesh, 5 T20I Series, 2021
BAN
(20.0 ov) 122/8
VS
AUS
62 (13.4 ov)
Bangladesh beat Australia by 60 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App