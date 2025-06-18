/India vs England 2025 Test series – All you need to know about fixtures, venues, live streaming and more

The Indian cricket team is going to kick off its ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle with a five-match Test series against England, starting on 20 June at Headingley in Leeds.

Shubman Gill has been named as India’s new Test captain. He will lead the team under the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir. Gill’s big challenge is to help India win their first Test series in England since 2007. So far, India have won only three Test series in England — in 1971, 1986, and 2007.

As we look forward to the 2025 series between India and England, here are all the key match details:

Match Schedule and Venues

1st Test: Friday, 20 June – Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds

2nd Test: Wednesday, 2 July – Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

3rd Test: Thursday, 10 July – Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

4th Test: Wednesday, 23 July – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test: Thursday, 31 July – Kennington Oval, London

Match Timings

All matches will start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian time) and 11:00 AM local time in England.

Live streaming details

The India vs England Test series will be shown live on Sony Sports Network.

You can also watch the live streaming on JioHotstar.

Squads

India:

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana

England:

Ben Stokes (C), Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes