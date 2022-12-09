India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming-OTT & Broadcast TV Channel: When & where to watch online?

After losing the second ODI by five runs, India will take on Bangladesh in their quest for redemption in the 3rd and final One-Dayer on Saturday, December 10th in Chattogram. The Indian team suffered multiple blows in the second ODI in Dhaka as two of their star performers, Rohit Sharma and Deepak Chahar sustained injuries in the first innings. Although both Rohit and Deepak did come out to bat in the second inning, their fitness and batting positions didn't help India gain any advantage over their opponents.

India, who lost the first ODI as well, suffered yet another series loss at the hands of Bangladesh in their home conditions for the second time in 7 years. Now with the 3rd ODI slated to begin on Saturday, the best this Indian team can do is avoid a series whitewash.

Rohit, Deepak and Sen all out of 3rd ODI, Kuldeep roped in

India captain Rohit Sharma and seamers Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen, all have been ruled out of the 3rd ODI due to injuries. KL Rahul will captain India in the final One-Dayer while spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also been added to the squad. The unorthodox left-arm leggie earlier got picked for New Zealand ODIs as well but didn't get any game; he, however, was supposed to play in the Tests but got recalled early for the 3rd ODI.

Here is everything you need to know about the third and final ODI - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is Bangladesh vs India 3rd ODI match taking place?

The Bangladesh vs India 3rd ODI is set to be held on December 10th, 2022.

Where is Bangladesh vs India's 3rd ODI taking place?

Bangladesh vs India third and final ODI will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

At what time is Bangladesh vs India 3rd ODI taking place?

Bangladesh vs India 3rd ODI will commence at 11:30 am (IST).

How to watch Bangladesh vs India 3rd ODI live on TV?

Bangladesh vs India 3rd ODI will be aired on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch Bangladesh vs India 3rd ODI live streaming?