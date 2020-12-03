India vs Australia T20I series, Preview: Full schedule, head-to-head stats and more

After winning the ODI series 2-1, Australia will take on India in a three-match T20I series starting December 4 (Friday) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

The Virat Kohli-led India will have some fresh faces in the squad when it comes to the shortest format of the game and will look to enter the series by winning the T20Is. Whereas, Australia would look to continue their winning run and bag the T20I series after the ODI matches.

Australia, the current world number 2 in T20Is, have looked dominating but will be without the services of talismanic opener David Warner, who is out with a groin injury.

Even the leading Aussie pacers are expected to get some rest in a bid to be fresh for the gruelling four-match Test series, starting from December 17.

India, on the other hand, would look to end the white-ball series with a high. Besides the final ODI, the Indian team was outplayed by Australia in all departments of the game and the Men in Blue would look to rectify their mistakes and get back to business.

With India and Australia set to commence the three-match T20I series, here’s a look at key stats:

India vs Australia: T20I Head-to-head

Matches: 20

Australia wins: 8

India wins: 11

No result: 1

Last 3 T20I series between India and Australia:

2018-19 Australia beat India 2-0

2018-19 Series drawn 1-1

2017-18 Series drawn 1-1

India vs Australia: Full Schedule of T20I series

Dec. 4 First T20I Manuka Oval, Canberra

Dec. 6 Second T20I Sydney Cricket Ground

Dec. 8 Third T20I Sydney Cricket Ground

India vs Australia: T20I squads

Squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Squad: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

