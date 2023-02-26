India vs Australia: Ravi Shastri backs Shubman Gill to replace KL Rahul for Indore Test

Former Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri, while speaking on ICC Review Podcast, said that Shubman Gill will be challenging KL Rahul for the opener's position in the upcoming Test against Australia in Indore. The Test, third in the Border-Gavaskar trophy, is scheduled to start from March 1.

Shastri's statement comes on the back of Rahul's struggling form and the team management's decision to remove him as the vice-captain. Notably, KL Rahul has scored only 38 runs in three innings across the first two Tests against Australia at a paltry average of 12.66.

Also Read: Former skipper Greg Chappell slams Australia for not playing to their strength

“If the vice-captain doesn’t perform, someone can take his place; at least the tag is not there. I’m being blunt and brutal, I never like vice-captain in home conditions. Overseas, it’s different. Here, you want prime form, you want someone like Shubman Gill, who’s red hot. He will challenge. He has to bang that door down and get into the side. Now, he’s not the vice-captain, it has to be team management’s decision,” Shastri said.

The call for Shubman Gil inclusion in the Test side over Rahul has been becoming louder with each passing day. The swashbuckling opener has been in great form having scored a double century in ODIs against touring New Zealand last month and scoring a T20I hundred against the same opposition later.

The 60-year-old former India coach, however, acknowledged that KL Rahul is a talented player but he need to convert that into results.

“They will have to see the form, his state of mind. He’s a tremendous player, but talent is only so much. You have to convert that into results and be consistent. There’s so much talent in India who is knocking on the door. It’s not just KL Rahul, there are many in the middle-order and bowling lineup as well,” said Shastri.

Shastri also put forth his view on appointing a new vice-captain and said that he doesn't believe in vice-captains for the home Tests.

“I, for one, always had the belief (to) never appoint a vice-captain for India. I would rather go with my best XI, and if the captain has to leave the field, you’d zero in on a player that can take over at the time, simply because you don’t need to create complications,” the former India coach said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE