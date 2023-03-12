India vs Australia, 4th Test: Nathan Lyon creates history as he breaks THIS bowling record in Ahmedabad

Australia's star spinner Nathan Lyon, who recently became the highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar trophy, has now taken most wickets as an overseas bowler in India. Lyon picked up India's wicket-keeper KS Bharat to set the record with 55 wickets in Tests in India.

Lyon went past Englishman Derek Underwood's record of 54 wickets in 16 Tests in India and now leads the list with 56 Test wickets in 11 Tests. The others names, apart from Derek Underwood, on this elite list are Aussie great Richie Benaud with 52 wickets in eight Tests, West Indian stalwart Courtney Walsh with 43 wickets in seven Tests and former Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan with 40 wickets in 10 Tests.

Recently, Lyon became the highest-wicket taker in Border-Gavaskar trophy during the ongoing series' third Test in Indore. The 35-year-old off-spinner came in Ahmedabad Test one wicket short of Derek Underwood's record and equaled the feat on day three of the Test by dismissing centurion Shubhman Gill.

Lyon also took the wicket of Ravi Ashwin, his Indian counterpart, to finish with three wickets for 151 runs in 69 overs as India took a lead of 91 runs in the first innings of the fourth Test. Apart from Lyon, spinner Todd Murphy took three wickets and Matthew Kuhnemann took one wicket with Mitchell Strac also chipping in with one.

India finished the innings at 571/9 in reply of Australia's first inning's total of 480. For India, Virat Kohli scored his 28th Test century - ending a 1,205-day long draught while Axar Patel scored yet another brilliant fifty, scoring 79 runs. Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer not coming out to bat due to back issues and Kohli was the ninth and last wicket to fall for India.

Australia were 3/0 in the second innings and were trailing by 88 runs by the end of day four with Travis Head and Matthew Kuhneman on the crease.

