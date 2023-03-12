India vs Australia, 4th Test: Ishan Kishan's gesture to Virat Kohli's fifty in Ahmedabad goes VIRAL

India's star batsman Virat Kohli is back in form and with a bang as he scored his 28th Test century on day four of the Ahmedabad Test against Australia. Kohli started the day after being unbeaten on 59 at the end of day three and reached is century in second session of the day off 241 balls. This was Kohli's first Test century in more than three years after scoring his last ton in Tests back in November 2019 against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Kohli finally got out on 186 as India scored 571/9 in their first innings, taking a lead of 91 runs, with Shreyas Iyer not coming out to bat due to back issues. Kohli came out to bat on day three of the Test and scored an unbeaten 50 - his first in 14 months in Tests.

As Kohli acknowledged the dressing room from scoring 50, India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan gave him a epic gesture as the southpaw held his hands together above his head in a 'Namaste' to acknowledge Kohli's feat. The right-hand batsman also smiled looking at the gesture which is now going viral. Have a look at the moment here:

India currently hang in balance as they still have not confirmed a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final which is to be played in England in June. However, India will book a berth in the final if they manage to win the Ahmedabad Test.

The Test, however, if ends in a draw or India lose, the chances of India making it to the final would depend on the result of ongoing Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand.