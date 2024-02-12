India to play several debutants against England in Rajkot Test – Reports

Untimely injuries to top middle-order players like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, with Virat Kohli unavailable for the remainder of England Tests, India will be forced to play several debutants in the third Test in Rajkot, starting on Thursday (Feb 15). Per the latest reports, the selectors are unhappy with KS Bharat’s contribution thus far and are planning to replace him with uncapped Dhruv Jurel in the playing XI.

Sources close to the information revealed that the selectors seemed to have run out of patience with Bharat, with his batting and keeping being considerably under-par in this series. In seven Tests played so far, Bharat has scored 221 runs at 20.99, with 44 being his highest.

"Bharat's batting has been well below-par, while his 'keeping hasn't been great either. He isn't making use of his chances. Jurel, on the other hand, is talented, has a good attitude and has a bright future. He has done well for Uttar Pradesh, India-A, and the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Don't be surprised if Jurel makes his Test debut at Rajkot," an unnamed source told Times of India.

Either of Padikkal or Sarfaraz to debut in Rajkot

With all three – Kohli, Iyer and Rahul out from reckoning for the third Test, India will stick with Rajat Patidar and might play either Sarfaraz Khan or Devdutt Padikkal in the middle order. While Captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill play at their respective positions, the newcomers will come in at number four and five, respectively.

The latest reports suggested that Ravindra Jadeja is declared fit for the home Test and will return to the playing XI, replacing Axar Patel or playing as a spare all-rounder alongside Ravi Ashwin.

Bumrah likely to be rested for the Ranchi game

Contrary to earlier reports that said the BCCI, in consultation with the team management, decided to rest Bumrah for the third Test, the India seamer will now play in Rajkot and be rested for the fourth game in Ranchi.

"He (Bumrah) could be rested for the fourth Test in Ranchi, which means that he will be fresh and firing for the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala in early March, which could well be the decider of this closely contested series. That's the point where Bumrah's presence will make a difference," the source added.

Slow-turner on offer

Instead of preparing a flat deck or a rank-turner in Rajkot, the team management has asked for a slow-turner for the third Test.