/India skipper Shubman Gill has 'unfinished business' at upcoming ODI World Cup 2027

India ODI skipper Shubman Gill has his sights set on the ODI World Cup 2027, calling it "unfinished business." Gill was part of India's ODI World Cup 2023 squad that lost at home in the final to Australia. Gill, who smashed 223 not out against West Indies in the second ODI on Wednesday (Sep 30) in the ongoing three-ODI series as India chased a record target of 406, is now determined to finish what was started in 2023. The next edition is an away tournament, with India set to kick off the group stage in a rematch of the last edition's final against Australia on October 7 at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

Gill has "unfinished business" in the ODI World Cup

The tournament is being co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, and the final will be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg — the venue of the 2003 ODI World Cup final, which India lost to Australia under Sourav Ganguly. Speaking to JioStar ahead of the third ODI against West Indies, which is set to be played on Saturday (Oct 3) in Mullanpur (PCA Stadium), Gill made his thoughts about the ODI World Cup clear:

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"It's unfinished business because of the way we played throughout that World Cup. We were looking like the best team in the tournament. But World Cups are like that. You might play the entire tournament well, but you don't play one game well, and that game could be the final of the World Cup. So definitely, it is unfinished business. And as a player, you don't get that many opportunities to represent your country in a World Cup. There could be two, three, four, five, you never know. So, every World Cup that you play for your country is a big honor. So, I am very grateful to be able to play another one."

India's schedule in the ODI World Cup 2027