/India batter Rohit Sharma shares 'immediate goal' ahead of ODI World Cup 2027 chances

Rohit Sharma took India to the brink of an ODI World Cup win in 2023 before Australia broke Indian hearts in the final. Rohit was 36 at that time, and now he's preparing for the ODI World Cup 2027. The 39-year-old, who now only plays in the 50-over format for India, showed what he can do during the second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati on Wednesday (Sep 30). Rohit hit 101 in an opening partnership of 255 with skipper Shubman Gill as India chased down 406 - the second-highest chase in ODIs.

Rohit Shares Thoughts on Road to ODI World Cup 2027

The former skipper is one of only three Indian batters to cross the 12,000-run mark in ODIs, alongside Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. His 35 ODI hundreds are also the third most for India, again behind Sachin and Kohli. Ahead of the second ODI against the West Indies, Rohit spoke to JioStar about his plans for the ODI World Cup 2027 and said that he's focused on what's in front of him.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"What I want to manifest is that I keep myself capable enough until 2027, so keep myself fit, keep working hard, and keep performing well in every tournament that comes up. This is what I need to think about and this is what I need to do. So, I think my immediate goal is that whatever is in front of me right now, I do that properly. Because thinking about next October right now is not going to help me play my game.