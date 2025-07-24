/India sets sights on hosting 2036 Olympics, puts 'Mission 2036' in motion

With their eyes set on the 2036 Summer Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday (July 24) announced that it will be implementing Mission 2036, which also focuses on making India into a sporting powerhouse by the time the Olympic Games come to the country. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) top brass, led by President P.T. Usha announced the launch of Mission 2036 at a press conference in New Delhi.

"We are focused on our long-term goal of transforming India into a sporting powerhouse. It's part of the resolve to power through India's sporting aspirations via Mission 2036. We also aim to bring the Olympics to India in 2036," said Usha during the press conference.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, in October 2023, at the IOC Annual Session in Mumbai, formally put forward India's proposal to host the 2036 Olympic Games with the city of Ahmedabad as the venue. Usha and her members of the IOA executive committee had just participated in a dialogue with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the bidding process of the 2036 Olympics.

"Our commitment is to global excellence in sport, and we have taken it as our mission to fulfil that dream. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has said, youth and sports are the engine of India's future, and empowered athletes reflect an empowered Nation. This powerful message is the backbone of our mission to realise this dream. We will work together to build up a strong and sustainable foundation for sporting excellence," said Usha.



Usha said as per the Mission 2026 vision, the IOA is also dedicated to introducing inclusivity and gender equality in Indian sport. "We are equally committed to making sports an inclusive space for women, for young athletes, for those from tribal areas, and every Indian who dreams of excelling in sports," said Usha.