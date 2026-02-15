/India's Predicted Playing XI vs Pakistan: Will Abhishek Sharma return for key T20 World Cup clash?

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo as the arch-rivals meet in the T20 World Cup 2026. After the threat of boycott was vaporised, it is the dark clouds that could put the tie in jeopardy as the weather gods remain unkind for play in Colombo. However, that won’t stop the Indian team as they look to extend their dominance in the format against Pakistan. Ahead of the key clash, here is our predicted Playing XI.

India Predicted XI

India are likely to field Abhishek Sharma back into the Playing XI after he was passed fit and traveled to Colombo with the rest of the squad. While captain Suryakumar Yadav did not confirm his availability, he is likely to get back into the Playing XI, replacing Sanju Samson. Samson will be the obvious choice to be dropped from the Playing XI, having been on a poor run of form. Although Samson showed intent with his 22 off 8 balls, his performance in the build-up to the T20 World Cup is likely to see him warm the bench.

On the other hand, India are unlikely to make changes to the bowling line-up with Jasprit Bumrah keeping his place while Mohammed Siraj could miss out again. Siraj played in India’s opener in Mumbai, but made way for Bumrah. Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy and Arshdeep Singh are likely to keep their places as India look to go strength-to-strength.

IND vs PAK Predicted Playing XIs

India Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

IND vs PAK Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay.