The world’s top paddlers are ready to make waves at the India Paddle Festival 2025. India’s only international Stand-Up Paddling event will kick off on Friday (Mar 7) at the stunning Sasihithlu Beach in Mangaluru. This second edition promises an exhilarating mix of elite stand-up paddling (SUP) races, cultural festivities, and community engagement.

India Paddle Festival to kick off on Friday

Organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation and Mantra Surf Club, in partnership with WrkWrk, and presented by Incredible India, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, and Karnataka Tourism, the festival is sanctioned by the Association of PaddleSurf Professionals (APP) World Tour, the official world championship tour for SUP.

Bollywood star and fitness icon Suniel Shetty has joined as the official ambassador for the India Paddle Festival. Speaking on the association, Suniel Shetty said, “I am super thrilled that India Paddle Festival is back with some of the best paddlers for an adrenaline-fueled event.

Seeing the sport grow in India and witnessing our athletes make a mark on the international stage is truly inspiring. I look forward to another exciting edition of the festival and encourage more people to experience the thrill of paddling. Whether you are a sports enthusiast or have a love for the ocean, this is where you need to be."

The India Paddle Festival 2025 is expected to attract global attention, with an impressive roster of international paddlers, including World No. 2 Christian Andersen (Denmark), former World Champion Daniel Hasulyo (Hungary), and defending Women’s Champion and four-time World Champion Esperanza Barreras (Spain).

Indian paddling powerhouse SekarPatchai, a 25-time National SUP Champion, will lead the country’s charge alongside rising star Manikandan. Athletes from Thailand, Indonesia, and Korea are also set to bring fierce competition, making this event a true international spectacle.

The festival will commence on Friday, March 7th, with an opening ceremony and initial race heats, followed by a full schedule of competitions, community activities, and cultural events over the weekend. The grand finale on Sunday (Mar 9) will feature the final races and an award ceremony, crowning champions of the India Paddle Festival 2025.

With SUP in India witnessing rapid growth, the festival stands as a testament to the sport’s rising popularity, especially after India secured its first-ever quota in Surfing for the Asian Games. Paddle boarding enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and sports lovers are invited to witness world-class competition and immerse in a weekend of coastal adventure.