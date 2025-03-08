The second season of India Paddle Festival, the country’s only international Stand-Up Paddling event, commenced on Friday (Mar 7) with a grand inauguration ceremony at Sasihithlu Beach in Mangaluru.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha officially launched the International SUP Championship of the India Paddle Festival 2025.

The India Paddle Festival 2025, organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation and Mantra Surf Club in partnership with WrkWrk and presented by Incredible India and Karnataka Tourism, will run until March 9. It promises an exhilarating mix of elite SUP competitions and cultural celebrations.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, speaking at the inauguration, said, "I congratulate the Surfing Swami Foundation and the Coastal Tourism Development Council for their efforts in promoting tourism and water sports through events like the India Paddle Festival.

“While the government provides policies and permissions, real progress comes from community participation. Local organizations and institutions must work together to make tourism thrive.”

The opening day of the India Paddle Festival 2025 featured an exclusive workshop designed to help Indian athletes refine their techniques under the mentorship of elite professionals from the Association of PaddleSurf Professionals (APP) World Tour.

International stand-up paddlers, including Daniel Hasulyo, Christian Andersen, SekarPatchai and Manikandan, joined forces with young local paddlers for a spirited exhibition race, which was officially flagged off by Chief Guest Chowta. The day wrapped up on a vibrant note with a captivating live performance by Alva Kuuto, an eclectic Tulu folk band, setting an electrifying atmosphere for the festival ahead.

As the India Paddle Festival 2025 unfolds, Day 2 will witness adrenaline-fueled races, cultural festivities, and an unparalleled sporting spectacle of the International SUP Championship at Sasihithlu Beach.

The schedule includes the APP Technical Distance Races for Junior, Open Men’s and Women’s categories, where top international and national athletes will compete for glory. Bringing an extra dose of adrenaline to the festival on Saturday, the Mantra Adventure Film Festival will showcase a captivating selection of Indian documentaries that highlight the spirit of adventure and extreme sports across the country.

The opening ceremony was graced by several distinguished guests including MullaiMuhilan M.P., I.A.S. Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada, Abhayachandra Jain, former minister, Government of Karnataka, Poornima, President, Haleyangadi Panchayat, Vasanth Bernad, former president, Haleyangadi Gram Panchayat, Rohith Bhat, managing director, WrkWrk and Tristan Boxford, CEO, Association of PaddleSurf Professionals (APP).