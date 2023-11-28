India needs to take small steps to build big empire in football: Mark Vaessen

Mizoram Football Association (MFA) is playing a crucial role in the development of Indian football as the state serves platform for the next generation of footballers. While player development has been part of the project, recently the MFA has emphasised a need to develop a coach training program for which Dutch coach Mark Vaessen and Stephen Charles have undertaken an imitative in Mizoram’s capital city Aizawl.

The two have in cooperation with MFA are helping the next gem of coaches to help them grow the younger generation with acute techniques. Vaessen and Charles have helped the coaches develop and grow strategically advanced techniques that help develop players from the younger leagues like Naupang in the state. Vaessen in particular thinks that these small steps in coach and player development could help India become a powerhouse in football if they keep working hard.

What India needs to do?

“India needs to take small steps to build a big empire in football as they need to focus on more junior leagues like Naupang. There is plenty of talent in the nation and what I see at the moment is that needs to be polished. With Mizoram coaching program we have got the best infrastructure in the house which lays the foundation for smooth developments of both players and coaches,” Vaessen said.

Naupang League - a blueprint for success

Former I-League star Charles reckons other states in the nation should also follow the same model and build junior leagues. The development of such leagues could play a crucial role in getting players ready for future challenges at a young age.