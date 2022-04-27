India is missing you: Sachin Tendulkar shares heartwarming message for IPL's iconic star

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar turned 49 on April 24 (Sunday). On his special day, social media platforms were flooded with birthday wishes for the legendary cricketer. Sachin remains one of the biggest names in world cricket despite retiring from international cricket in late 2013. He had taken the international circuit by storm, ending with over 34,000 international runs and 100 centuries (most by any).

Thus, Sachin's popularity remains intact to date. Thus, many former and active cricketers as well as his ardent fans and followers, worldwide, poured birthday wishes for the former Indian opener. Among many, Chris Gayle also wished Tendulkar. He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, " "Blessed Birthday Master @sachin_rt- wish you many more blessings." To this, Tendulkar also reacted and shared a heartfelt message for the Universe Boss. He replied saying, "Many thanks Chris! India is missing you this IPL season."

Here's the two superstar's conversation:

Many thanks Chris! 😊

India is missing you this IPL season. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 27, 2022 ×

For the unversed, Gayle remains a big name in international cricket. He has also tasted immense success in IPL, with a staggering 4965 runs in the league (seventh-most overall). He is widely remembered for his memorable stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore where he amassed runs at regular intervals. The West Indian opener has also slammed six centuries in the premier tournament (most by any) and is the leading six-hitter as well (357).

Gayle hadn't registered for IPL 2022, however, he had recently hinted at staging a comeback in IPL 2023 edition. It remains to be seen if he registers for the next year's edition. It will be interesting to see which team bids for him and where he eventually goes with the IPL now being a ten-team tournament.

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina and many others have been some big names in IPL. However, Gayle's absence is being felt in this year's season. Hence, many will pray for his return to next year's IPL.