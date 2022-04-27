Virat never requested business class seat for Anushka: Former cricketer dwells on Indian star's nature

Virat Kohli remains the poster boy of Indian cricket. While many youngsters have joined Team India post Kohli, the 33-year-old remains the face of the national side and also the most-talked-about cricketer. While he is known as a fierce competitor on the 22-yard cricket strip, the right-hander is a very simple and humble person off the field.

Narrating an incident, during India's tour of West Indies immediately after the 2019 ODI World Cup, former Indian cricketer Vivek Razdan has revealed how Kohli never used to travel business class and rather preferred being with teammates in economy class during his captaincy era. As per Razdan, two business class seats are reserved in business class for the captain and head coach of Team India.

"In a flight, two seats are reserved in business class - one for the captain and one for the coach. But I have never seen Virat Kohli travel in business class during a flight. He always prefers to be with his teammates in the economy class," Razdan told Sportskeeda.

"Apart from the coach, there was always a bowler occupying one of the business class seats. It was either Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami or, sometimes, Ravichandran Ashwin,” he added.

Razdan further mentioned how Kohli didn't even request business seats even when his wife Anushka Sharma was a part of the national side during their 2019 West Indies tour. "Even when Anushka Sharma joined the West Indies tour of 2019 later, she and Virat traveled together in economy class. Virat never requested for his business class seat to be given to Anushka," he added.