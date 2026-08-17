/India Hockey World Cup qualification: How can Harmanpreet and Co. still advance after 2-4 defeat to England?

India suffered a 2-4 defeat against England in their second Pool D match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen on Monday (Aug 17).

England took the lead in the first quarter, but India responded strongly in the second period with two goals to go into half-time 2-1 ahead, however, England turned the game around in the third quarter by scoring twice in quick succession. They added another goal in the final quarter to complete a 4-2 victory.

The win was England’s second straight victory in the tournament, taking them to six points from two games and securing their place in the second round. India, meanwhile, have three points from two matches and are second in Pool D.

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India’s hopes of reaching the next round will now depend on their final pool match against Pakistan on Wednesday (Aug 19). A win will guarantee India a place in the second round alongside England, however, a defeat will knock Harmanpreet Singh’s team out.

A draw against Pakistan will also be enough for India to qualify if Wales fail to beat England. If Wales defeat England and India and Pakistan share the points, goal difference will decide the second qualifying spot.

India currently have a goal difference of 0, while Wales are on -2. India had beaten Wales 3-1 in their opening Pool D match on Saturday (Aug 15).

Pakistan are currently fourth in the group with one point from two games. They lost 1-4 to England in their opening match before drawing 3-3 against Wales on Monday.