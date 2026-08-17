/FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: England fight back to defeat India 4-2

India surrendered a two-goal lead after half-time as England fought back strongly to secure a 4-2 win in their second Pool D match of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Stadium on Monday (Aug 17). The defeat extended India’s wait for a World Cup win over England to 32 years, with their last victory against the European side coming in 1994.

India had looked in control during the first half and went into the break with a 2-1 lead, however, England came out strongly after the interval, scoring three goals across the third and fourth quarters.

The result kept England’s perfect record intact in Pool D. They now have two wins from two games and sit at the top of the group, while India have one win and one loss.

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India had started their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales, with captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring twice from penalty corners and Sanjay adding another goal from a set-piece. England, meanwhile, had defeated Pakistan 4-1 in their opening game.

India remain second in Pool D with three points. Harmanpreet Singh and his teammates will next face arch-rivals Pakistan, while England will meet Wales.

India will now look to recover in their final pool match as they continue their search for a first World Cup title since their historic 1975 triumph. They had finished ninth in the 2023 edition in Bhubaneswar.