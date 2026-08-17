/IND vs SL, 1st Test: Suthar, Jadeja star as Sri Lanka bowled out for 284, India lead by 178

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 on Day 3 of the first Test against India in Galle, giving the visitors a lead of 178 runs after India posted 462 in their first innings. Sonal Dinusha scored his maiden Test century, but his effort could not prevent Sri Lanka from falling well behind. Dinusha and wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella put together a 146-run partnership for the sixth wicket to frustrate India’s bowlers, however, Prasidh Krishna dismissed Dickwella for 80 in the 62nd over.

The dismissal added to an unwanted record for Dickwella, as the 33-year-old now has 23 Test half-centuries without scoring a century, the most by any batter in Test history. His best chance came in 2021, when he was dismissed for 96 against the West Indies in Antigua.



Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja reached a major milestone by claiming his 350th Test wicket. He dismissed Keshara Nuwantha after the batter mistimed an attacking shot, with Shubman Gill completing the catch.

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Jadeja became only the fifth Indian bowler to take 350 Test wickets, joining Anil Kumble (619), Ravichandran Ashwin (537), Kapil Dev (434) and Harbhajan Singh (417).

Among left-arm spinners, only Rangana Herath (433) and Daniel Vettori (362) have more Test wickets.

Earlier, Dinusha reached his century with a single in the 78th over. Manav Suthar then dismissed Prabath Jayasuriya with the next delivery. Jadeja then removed Dinusha in the following over, while Suthar later completed a four-wicket haul.

Jadeja finished with three wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Krishna took one each. Sri Lanka avoided the follow-on, with India set to begin their second innings on Day 4.