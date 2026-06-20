/India hit by major setback as Hardik Pandya ruled out of England series

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball tour of England due to injury, sources told ANI. The tour begins on Jul 1 with a five-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series that will run through late July. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli continues his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered during the IPL 2026 final, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained their title. The veteran batter is expected to undergo a fitness assessment on Jun 26 to know his availability for the England assignment.

The BCCI has already announced India’s T20I squad, while the ODI squad is expected to be named shortly.

Pandya’s latest setback is a leg strain, adding to the back spasms that sidelined him for four matches during Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 campaign.

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The all-rounder had a difficult season, contributing 206 runs from 10 innings at an average of 22.88 and a strike rate of 138.25, while managing only four wickets. Mumbai Indians finished in the bottom half of the table.

Pandya was also unavailable for India’s ongoing three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. Prior to that series, sources indicated that he had been cleared by the Centre of Excellence (CoE) and had submitted his fitness report to the BCCI two days before the team’s scheduled departure.