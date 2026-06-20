/FIFA 2026 | 'Lionel Messi deserved a red card': Algeria lodge FIFA complaint over controversial tackle

Algeria has lodged a complaint with FIFA, claiming there were unfair refereeing decisions during their opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Argentina. The main issue is a challenge by Argentina captain Lionel Messi on Algeria defender Aissa Mandi in the 30th minute, he appeared to caught Mandi on the calf with his studs from behind, but the referee did not show him a card.

Messi had already scored once before the incident and later completed a hat-trick. Many Algerian fans believed that he should have been sent off, but no action was taken and he stayed on the pitch.

According to a source from the Algerian Football Federation, the complaint focuses on Messi’s tackle, which they believe deserved a red card. The source also pointed to two separate elbow incidents that they felt should have resulted in dismissals.

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"The complaint primarily concerns Messi's challenge, which deserved a red card, in everyone's opinion," the federation source was quoted as saying by AFP. "There were also two elbow incidents... Both of which warranted dismissals."

"We are not saying that the Argentine team was not strong, but we cannot remain silent in the face of injustice," the source added, as quoted by AFP. “There were three incidents that were crystal clear, and VAR did not intervene.”

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Messi’s hat-trick took his World Cup goal tally to 16, matching the all-time record.

Algeria will next play Jordan in Group J on Monday, followed by a match against Austria on Jun 27. Argentina will face Austria on Monday in Dallas.

Algeria are hoping to reach the World Cup knockout stage for only the second time, having previously advanced to the round of 16 in 2014 before losing to Germany in extra time.